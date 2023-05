Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 25 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles home made famous by exterior shots in the TV series The Brady Bunch is on the market with an asking price of $5.5 million.

The Brady Bunch house, which was previously sold to cable network HGTV in 2018, served as the family's home in exterior shots of the 1970s comedy, while scenes set inside the home were filmed on a sound stage.

Advertisement

HGTV aired a series of specials that featured the inside of the house being remodeled into a replica of the show's interior set.

The listing says the home will be sold fully furnished with Brady-inspired items including a green floral living room couch and a 3D-printed replica of the series' horse sculpture.