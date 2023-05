A Maryland man went about six months without buying a lottery ticket before a lucky feeling led to his buying a scratch-off worth $50,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who hadn't bought a lottery ticket in six months said a lucky feeling led him to end his hiatus and he ended up winning $50,000. The 25-year-old Glen Burnie man told Maryland Lottery officials it had been about six months since his last lottery purchase when he woke up recently with the overwhelming feeling that he should buy a scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

The man stopped at the Mobil gas station in Glen Burnie and bought a $20 $50,000 Cash scratch-off ticket from the store's lottery vending machine.

The player scratched his ticket off after refueling his car and discovered he had won a $50,000 top prize.

"I was surprised," the winner said. "I never expected this."

The man said his windfall dwarfs his previous largest win, $500.

The winner said his prize money will go toward buying a new car.