May 11, 2023 / 3:28 PM

Woman wins $1 million one week after buying her first house

By Ben Hooper
May 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman collected a $1 million lottery prize just one week after closing on her first-ever house.

Patricia Simmons of Greensboro told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she stopped at the Fairway One Stop store in Greensboro one week after purchasing her first home and selected a $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket.

Simmons said she was shocked to uncover a $1 million housewarming gift.

"I just stared at it," Simmons recalled. "It was unreal to see that."

She said the surprise has yet to wear off.

"I've been in shock ever since," she said. "I'm just numb."

Simmons' husband's reaction was disbelief.

"He said, 'Tricia you're playing,'" she laughed. "He wanted to see the ticket."

Simmons said the prize money will help pay off her new home and ease her worries about mortgage payments.

