Odd News
May 10, 2023 / 12:25 PM

Sewer truck spill covers cars in poop on Colorado highway

By Ben Hooper
May 10 (UPI) -- Commuters on a Colorado highway are raising a stink after a sewer truck spill left their vehicles covered in apparent fecal matter.

The Colorado State Patrol confirmed the sewer truck spilled waste into the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76, near the Highway 224 interchange in Adams County, just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Niko Blankenship told KUSA-TV he was behind the truck when "some kind of dung" started to spray from the top of the trailer.

Blankenship said his car still smells of waste after several cleanings.

"Not really sure what to do next -- hope it goes away," he said. "Just thankful my windows and sunroof were closed."

Another driver's dashboard camera footage shows both lanes of the highway covered in sludgy brown mess.

The CSP said the spill was not considered a hazmat situation and a trucking contract company would be handling the cleanup. The stretch of highway was closed until Tuesday afternoon to remove the mess.

The same highway was temporarily closed near the same area in May 2022, when a multi-vehicle crash caused a load of manure to be spilled into the roadway.

