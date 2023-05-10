Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 10 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman who purchased a home for the first time in April said she discovered a few weeks later that the house is infested with snakes.

Amber Hall, 42, said she moved into the Centennial home with her 13-year-old son, 11-year-old daughter and two Labrador retrievers in April, and a few weeks later one of her dogs alerted her to several snakes slithering behind a hold in the garage wall.

"I was petrified," Hall told The Washington Post. "I am very scared of snakes."

Hall said snake catchers have made frequent visits to the home and have captured about 30 of the reptiles, non-venomous garter snakes.

Hall said most of the snakes have been found in the garage, but she has also found them slithering through the house.

Experts said there is likely a den under the house where the snakes have been living for at least two years. Pest control workers said they would have to tear apart the deck and surrounding concrete to reach the den.

"The snake wrangler that caught some snakes for me said the snakes he caught look to be about 2 to 3 years old, so he imagines they've been here for a long time and there's a lot more," Hall told KDVR-TV.

Hall said she is now saving up to have the den relocated.