May 10 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man's home security camera recorded the moment a bear wandered onto his porch at night and rang his doorbell.

Dustin Smith of Fairmont posted a video to Facebook showing the bear wandering up to his front door just after 11 p.m. and investigating his Ring doorbell camera.

The bear manages to ring the bell before running off into the distance.

"Last night we were a victim of the good old fashioned ding dong ditch, but this time it wasn't being performed by a teenager," Smith wrote.