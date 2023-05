Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 9 (UPI) -- A cow that ran loose through a Chicago suburb after escaping during a senior prank was given a new name: Blossom.

The Hooved Animal Humane Society in Woodstock said Blossom's name was chosen from hundreds of submissions from members of the public.

Officials wrote in a Facebook post that the name "is so fitting since she is truly blossoming before our eyes every day."

Blossom escaped and ran loose through Niles in early hours Thursday. The cow was one of several animals being brought to Northridge Preparatory School as part of a senior prank.

The Humane Society said officials are now working to find Blossom a new permanent home.