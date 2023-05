Animal rescuers in Marlboro County, S.C., helped a kitten found with its head stuck in a can of soup. Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Marlboro County/Facebook

May 10 (UPI) -- Animal Rescuers in South Carolina said a kitten was dubbed "Campbell" after being found with his head stuck inside a soup can. The Humane Society of Marlboro County said a local man found the kitten with the Campbell's Chunky soup can on its head and brought it to the rescue group for help. Advertisement

The can was removed and the kitten was taken to Marlboro Veterinary Services to be treated for some cuts he sustained from the can.

The Humane Society said they dubbed the cat Campbell in honor of his taste in soup.