May 3, 2023 / 12:14 PM

Traffic signal outage caused by snake in breaker box

By Ben Hooper
May 3 (UPI) -- Authorities investigating a malfunctioning traffic signal at a Virginia intersection discovered it had an unusual cause: a large snake took up residence in the breaker box.

The Prince William County Police Department said officers were dispatched to investigate why the traffic signal at Prince William Parkway and Sudley Manor Drive lost power.

They discovered a snake had moved into the electrical box that controls the light and the large reptile had managed to flip the breaker switch. Officers said molted skin found inside the box indicates the snake had been inside for some time.

The snake was not injured and there was no damage to the breaker box.

The reptile was removed by a crash investigator and an animal control officer. It was released nearby.

The department reminded drivers in a Facebook post to treat non-functioning traffic signals as stop signs.

