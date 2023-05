Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 3 (UPI) -- A Hungarian billiards enthusiast broke a Guinness World Record by getting a cue ball to spin for 47.13 seconds.

Guinness World Records said Bence Kővári, 29, used his cue stick to strike the cue ball, which began to spin after colliding with a second ball.

Advertisement

The ball needed to spin without striking the side of the billiards table in order to qualify for the record.

GWR said the ball continued spinning for 47.13 seconds, breaking the previous record of 42.20 seconds, set in 2021 by the French trick shot artist Florian "Venom" Kohler.

"A friend of mine showed me a video of a fabulous pool shot done by Florian," Kővári told GWR. "That friend was curious how long I can spin the ball and we measured more than 30 seconds. This was the point when I decided to practice this kind of shot."