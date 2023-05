1/2

The Essex County Fire & Rescue Service helped free a baby fox trapped in an underground pipe. Photo courtesy of Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

May 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a baby fox that became trapped in an underground pipe. The Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said members of its Urban Search and Rescue team responded to a call for assistance from the RSPCA in Colchester. Advertisement

The firefighters used a special camera to determine where the fox was located inside the pipe.

The crews then dug a hole around the pipe so a section could be removed and the baby animal extracted.

The fox kit was taken in by the RSPCA.