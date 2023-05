Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Hampshire came to the rescue of a curious dog who stuck her head into a hole in a tree and ended up stuck.

The Milford Fire Department said a dog named Gracie poked her head through a hole in a tree behind the Boys and Girls Club in Milford and quickly discovered she couldn't pull it back out.

Advertisement

Firefighters ended up using handheld tools to chip away at the wood and expand the hole so Gracie's head could safely be pulled back out.

"This is probably the second one since I've been on the department that we've had to rescue. We've had animals in ponds and stuff, but this is the first time we've had to pull a dog out of a tree," Milford Fire Assistant Chief Mark Britton told WMUR-TV. "Not a common thing at all."

Gracie's owners said the dog was not injured.