May 2, 2023 / 12:12 PM

Woman and dog chased by pair of emus on Michigan trail

By Ben Hooper
May 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman walking her dog on a trail said a pair of emus appeared from the woods and chased her for about half a mile.

Kate Buning said she and her dog, a pug mix, were walking on the Pere Marquette Rail Trail in North Bradley, northwest of Midland when a pair of emus suddenly appeared nearby.

Buning snapped a photo of the flightless Australian birds before they started walking toward her.

"I was terrified," Buning told MLive.

She said the emus followed as she retreated and became more aggressive, chasing her for about a half a mile. Buning said the emus gave up their pursuit when she arrived at a road access point.

Buning contacted the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

"There was no physical contact between the caller and the emus, so neither the caller or the emus were injured," Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene told WNEM-TV.

Greene said an animal control deputy searched the area, but was unable to locate the emus.

The emus' origins were unknown Tuesday.

