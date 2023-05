Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 2 (UPI) -- About 1 million bees were released onto a Florida highway early Tuesday morning when the truck hauling the insects was involved in a crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a big rig crashed into a truck carrying a load of bees on U.S. Highway 301, in the Baldwin area, around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The FHP said the truck was carrying about one million bees, which were released onto the roadway as a result of the crash.

The highway was partially closed and beekeepers were summoned to the scene to collect the insects. The bees had been collected by 7:30 a.m., the FHP said.

No one was injured in the crash, troopers said.