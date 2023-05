1/2

Two escaped horses wandered onto Route 88 in Westport, Mass., and were wrangled by their owner with help from state police. Photo courtesy of Massachusetts State Police/Facebook

May 2 (UPI) -- A pair of escaped horses that wandered onto a Massachusetts highway were safely captured by the animals' owner and a lasso-wielding trooper. The Massachusetts State Police said in a Facebook post that the two horses were spotted on Route 88 in Westport on Monday morning. Advertisement

Troopers were summoned to the scene and arrived to find the owner of the animals had managed to safely recapture one of the horses.

"Trooper Alex Boswell, who apparently watches a lot of western movies, was able to get a rope onto the second horse, and he and the owner walked the horses back home, their morning adventure now complete," the post said.