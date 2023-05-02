Company offers $1,000 to track all the crashes in 'The Fast and the Furious' franchise

Website FinanceBuzz is offering to pay someone $1,000 to watch all 10 "The Fast and the Furious" films and take notes on all of the car crashes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 2 (UPI) -- A financial website is offering to pay someone $1,000 to watch all 10 films in The Fast and the Furious series and take notes on all of the car crashes in the movies. FinanceBuzz announced it is seeking a "Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster" to watch all of the films, including the upcoming Fast X, and track the damages from all of the car crashes depicted on screen. Advertisement

The job posting states the chosen candidate will be asked to "note any car accidents that result in damage, including counting the number of accidents, extent of the damages and what cars are involved."

FinanceBuzz said it will use the data "to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise's reckless driving."

The chosen candidate will be paid $1,000 for their efforts, as well as $100 to cover the cost of streaming the first nine films and going to see Fast X in theaters.

Applications are being accepted on the website until May 19.