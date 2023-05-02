Company offers $1,000 to track all the crashes in 'The Fast and the Furious' franchise

|Advertisement
The job posting states the chosen candidate will be asked to "note any car accidents that result in damage, including counting the number of accidents, extent of the damages and what cars are involved."
FinanceBuzz said it will use the data "to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise's reckless driving."
The chosen candidate will be paid $1,000 for their efforts, as well as $100 to cover the cost of streaming the first nine films and going to see Fast X in theaters.
Applications are being accepted on the website until May 19.