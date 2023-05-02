Uber's most unusual lost and found: unicycle, Danny DeVito ornament

|Advertisement
Some of the more unusual items found in the cars of Uber drivers included a fog machine, an ankle monitor, a unicycle, 16 ounces of fake blood, a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament, a fake tooth, a pin depicting Jesus holding a slice of pizza, a lightsaber, a mannequin wig head, a slab of bluefin tuna for sushi, a fake tooth and a single Gucci loafer.
The index revealed multiple passengers managed to forget to unload their pets, including a toy poodle, hamsters and a pair of turtles.
One customer's report of a lost and found item was particularly unusual: "My self-respect, mostly."
Uber said the most forgetful cities of the year were Jacksonville, Fla.; San Antonio; Palm Springs, Calif.; Houston; Salt Lake City; Miami; Atlanta; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Kan.; and St. Louis.