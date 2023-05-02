Uber's most unusual lost and found: unicycle, Danny DeVito ornament

Ride-sharing service Uber released its annual Lost & Found Index, detailing the most common and most unusual items left behind by passengers. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 2 (UPI) -- Ride-sharing service Uber released its annual list of lost and found items, including a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament, an ankle monitor and a dog. Uber's Lost & Found Index, an annual list of the service's "most commonly forgotten and most unique lost items," revealed the most commonly left-behind items during the past year were clothing, phones, bags, wallets, headphones, jewelry, keys, books, laptops and watches. Advertisement

Some of the more unusual items found in the cars of Uber drivers included a fog machine, an ankle monitor, a unicycle, 16 ounces of fake blood, a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament, a fake tooth, a pin depicting Jesus holding a slice of pizza, a lightsaber, a mannequin wig head, a slab of bluefin tuna for sushi, a fake tooth and a single Gucci loafer.

The index revealed multiple passengers managed to forget to unload their pets, including a toy poodle, hamsters and a pair of turtles.

One customer's report of a lost and found item was particularly unusual: "My self-respect, mostly."

Uber said the most forgetful cities of the year were Jacksonville, Fla.; San Antonio; Palm Springs, Calif.; Houston; Salt Lake City; Miami; Atlanta; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Kan.; and St. Louis.