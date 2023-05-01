Advertisement
Odd News
May 1, 2023 / 10:34 AM

Cobra swallows entire snake in road

By Mohammed Kathrada, LatestSightings.com
Visitors to Addo Elephant National Park captured photos of a Cape cobra eating another snake. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com
Visitors to Addo Elephant National Park captured photos of a Cape cobra eating another snake. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

A ferocious cape cobra is seen eating and swallowing another snake whole in a matter of only a few minutes.

Karsten Vollmer was able to capture this incredible sighting in South Africa and shared it with LatestSightings.com.

Advertisement

"While on holiday at Addo Elephant National Park, my family and I witnessed something truly remarkable. We were driving towards Hapoordam, looking for elephants, when my wife spotted a strange-looking snake on the road."

Cape cobras are well known for their deadly venom and are considered one of Africa's most dangerous snakes. They are also known for their aggressive behavior and will readily stand their ground and hood up when threatened.

"I reversed the car, and to our amazement, it was a Cape Cobra." Our friend Tristan Lange took some stunning photos of the snake. But it had something in its mouth, and it was eating it!"

Cape cobra venom is potent, and it is responsible for numerous deaths each year. Despite this, cape cobras are fascinating creatures and play an important role in their ecosystem. They feed on a variety of prey, including rodents, birds, and other snakes.

"It had another snake in its mouth, and it was slowly but surely consuming this snake whole. It was incredible to see the manner in which the cobra was swallowing its prey."

Advertisement

Interestingly, Cape cobras are known to have a particular taste for other snakes and will readily eat other species, including venomous snakes such as puff adders. It is not uncommon for cape cobras to engage in combat with other snakes, often resulting in the death of the other snake. The reason for this behavior is still not well understood, but it is thought that it may be a way of reducing competition for resources.

"We were amazed by the strength and agility of the snake as it swallowed the other snake whole. We also noticed that the cobra was quite agitated by our presence, and it quickly disappeared into the bush after finishing its meal."

"If you are planning a safari, we recommend always keeping your camera ready, but never drive with your phone or camera switched off. Lastly, always remember to respect the wildlife and observe them from a safe distance."

This article originally appeared at LatestSightings.com.

Read More

Car delivery driver surprised by snake slithering out of dashboard Lizard manages to fend off lions and cobra Plane makes emergency landing when pilot spots a venomous cobra

Latest Headlines

Loaf of bread lures escaped pig back home in England
Odd News // 28 minutes ago
Loaf of bread lures escaped pig back home in England
May 1 (UPI) -- Police in England said a pig spotted running loose on a village road was returned to its owner thanks to a loaf of bread.
Aussie tourist 'very sorry' for drunken, nude rampage in Indonesia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Aussie tourist 'very sorry' for drunken, nude rampage in Indonesia
April 29 (UPI) -- An Australian tourist facing possible flogging after being accused of going on a drunken nude rampage in the Indonesian province of Ache says he felt "almost possessed" at the time.
British man breaks world record with 17 flesh tunnels on his face
Odd News // 2 days ago
British man breaks world record with 17 flesh tunnels on his face
April 28 (UPI) -- A British piercing enthusiast broke his own Guinness World Record when the number of flesh tunnels in his face increased to 17.
Alligator removed from South Carolina resident's garage
Odd News // 2 days ago
Alligator removed from South Carolina resident's garage
April 28 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in South Carolina responded to a home where a resident was shocked to find an alligator in his garage.
Dog missing for 26 days walked 40 miles to his former home
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dog missing for 26 days walked 40 miles to his former home
April 28 (UPI) -- A lost dog in Northern Ireland was found 26 days later after walking more than 40 miles to the home of his former owners.
S.C. woman wins $300,000 lottery prize -- her second jackpot in 3 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
S.C. woman wins $300,000 lottery prize -- her second jackpot in 3 years
April 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman won a $300,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just three years after winning a $250,000 lottery jackpot.
Nebraska students toss water balloons for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Nebraska students toss water balloons for Guinness World Record
April 28 (UPI) -- A Nebraska high school said it broke a Guinness World Record when more than 1,000 students participated in a water balloon toss event.
Stranded bear rescued from Nevada tree using tranquilizer, tarp
Odd News // 2 days ago
Stranded bear rescued from Nevada tree using tranquilizer, tarp
April 28 (UPI) -- A bear stuck in a Nevada tree was rescued by wildlife officials and firefighters who tranquilized the bruin and then caught the large animal in a tarp.
Scottish Island for sale with asking price of $188,000
Odd News // 2 days ago
Scottish Island for sale with asking price of $188,000
April 28 (UPI) -- An isolated private island off the coast of Scotland is for sale with an asking price of about $188,000.
'Fog of bees' briefly interrupts PGA Tour's Mexico Open
Odd News // 2 days ago
'Fog of bees' briefly interrupts PGA Tour's Mexico Open
April 28 (UPI) -- The PGA Tour's Mexico Open was briefly interrupted when a swarm of bees sent a group of golfers ducking in the grass.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aussie tourist 'very sorry' for drunken, nude rampage in Indonesia
Aussie tourist 'very sorry' for drunken, nude rampage in Indonesia
British man breaks world record with 17 flesh tunnels on his face
British man breaks world record with 17 flesh tunnels on his face
Scottish Island for sale with asking price of $188,000
Scottish Island for sale with asking price of $188,000
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Dog missing for 26 days walked 40 miles to his former home
Dog missing for 26 days walked 40 miles to his former home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement