Cobra swallows entire snake in road

Visitors to Addo Elephant National Park captured photos of a Cape cobra eating another snake. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe A ferocious cape cobra is seen eating and swallowing another snake whole in a matter of only a few minutes. Karsten Vollmer was able to capture this incredible sighting in South Africa and shared it with LatestSightings.com. Advertisement

"While on holiday at Addo Elephant National Park, my family and I witnessed something truly remarkable. We were driving towards Hapoordam, looking for elephants, when my wife spotted a strange-looking snake on the road."

Cape cobras are well known for their deadly venom and are considered one of Africa's most dangerous snakes. They are also known for their aggressive behavior and will readily stand their ground and hood up when threatened.

"I reversed the car, and to our amazement, it was a Cape Cobra." Our friend Tristan Lange took some stunning photos of the snake. But it had something in its mouth, and it was eating it!"

Cape cobra venom is potent, and it is responsible for numerous deaths each year. Despite this, cape cobras are fascinating creatures and play an important role in their ecosystem. They feed on a variety of prey, including rodents, birds, and other snakes.

"It had another snake in its mouth, and it was slowly but surely consuming this snake whole. It was incredible to see the manner in which the cobra was swallowing its prey."

Advertisement

Interestingly, Cape cobras are known to have a particular taste for other snakes and will readily eat other species, including venomous snakes such as puff adders. It is not uncommon for cape cobras to engage in combat with other snakes, often resulting in the death of the other snake. The reason for this behavior is still not well understood, but it is thought that it may be a way of reducing competition for resources.

"We were amazed by the strength and agility of the snake as it swallowed the other snake whole. We also noticed that the cobra was quite agitated by our presence, and it quickly disappeared into the bush after finishing its meal."

"If you are planning a safari, we recommend always keeping your camera ready, but never drive with your phone or camera switched off. Lastly, always remember to respect the wildlife and observe them from a safe distance."

This article originally appeared at LatestSightings.com.