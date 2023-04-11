Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 11, 2023 / 1:34 PM

Lizard manages to fend off lions and cobra

By Mohammed Kathrada, LatestSightings.com
A lizard fended off lions and a cobra at Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve at Chitwa Chitwa Lodge in South Africa. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com
A lizard fended off lions and a cobra at Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve at Chitwa Chitwa Lodge in South Africa. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Two lions bump into a snake on the road and treat it cautiously. A lizard appears out of nowhere, distracting the lions from the retreating snake.

Daniel Anthony a nature guide, working in the Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve at Chitwa Chitwa Lodge in South Africa shared the sighting with LatestSightings.com.

Advertisement

"As we came around a bend, to my surprise, a pride of lions appeared right in front of us and we had one of the best 'walk-byes' I have ever experienced. We had watched the whole pride walk past us, but something then distracted two sub-adult lions."

Lions are a common sight in game reserves around southern Africa. That, however, does not mean it is something to take for granted. As Daniel explains every sighting of a big cat is different from the next. This particular sighting turned out to be a little more than just special.

"A cobra emerged into the road and squared up to the lions. Initially, we didn't realize that the cobra had been hunting a lizard who was hidden from view in the shrub on the roadside. The cobra, a formidable opponent, had to make a choice, sacrifice a meal or possibly become a meal."

Advertisement

Single lizard escapes lions and snake!

"The snake chose the former option and darted into the safety of the bush. The lizard, having just had a brush with death, remained in the road as if it were challenging the mighty Kings of the Jungle."

"Faced with this bravado the lions treated this brave creature with what seemed like awe and respect. When in reality one swipe of a paw would have been the end of the little fellow. Thankfully discretion prevailed again and the lizard slipped gracefully away into the safety of the bush."

"In the end, all three species walked away unharmed. The lizard definitely the luckiest of them all."

Enjoy every moment whilst on safari. Be present with nature and expect nothing extraordinary. Enjoy the sounds of the bush, the birds, and the insects. Enjoy nature as it presents itself, knowing that around every corner there might just be something special. This is when the magic happens.

This article originally appeared at LatestSightings.com.

Read More

Plane makes emergency landing when pilot spots a venomous cobra Birds defend their nest from giant lizard Lioness saves cub washed away in flooding river

Latest Headlines

Mystery objects in Phoenix sky identified as weather balloons
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Mystery objects in Phoenix sky identified as weather balloons
April 11 (UPI) -- Mysterious teardrop-shaped balloons that sparked speculation of foreign surveillance or UFO activity over Phoenix were identified as weather-monitoring equipment.
Police corral runway ostrich in Czech city
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Police corral runway ostrich in Czech city
April 11 (UPI) -- Police in the Czech Republic engaged in an unusual chase when a runaway ostrich went wandering through a city.
World's most expensive sandwich returns for Grilled Cheese Day
Odd News // 2 hours ago
World's most expensive sandwich returns for Grilled Cheese Day
April 11 (UPI) -- A New York eatery announced it is bringing back a $214 grilled cheese that was dubbed the world's most expensive sandwich by Guinness World Records.
Stuck squirrel rescued from manhole cover in German city
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Stuck squirrel rescued from manhole cover in German city
April 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in a German city conducted an unusual rescue when a walker discovered a squirrel with only its head poking out from an opening in a steel manhole cover.
Rare bontebok antelope born at Oregon Zoo
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Rare bontebok antelope born at Oregon Zoo
April 10 (UPI) -- The Oregon Zoo announced the birth of a rare African bontebok calf, an arrival that was welcomed as a sign of the antelope species' dramatic recovery from the brink of extinction.
Florida dog named world's shortest at the height of 3.59 inches
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Florida dog named world's shortest at the height of 3.59 inches
April 10 (UPI) -- A Florida woman's pet chihuahua was officially named the world's shortest dog living by Guinness World Records at a height of only 3.59 inches.
Firefighters rescue entangled horse trapped in trailer
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Firefighters rescue entangled horse trapped in trailer
April 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of a horse that became trapped in his travel trailer when his legs became entangled in a gate stored in the trailer.
Arkansas man catches 102-pound paddlefish from his kayak
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Arkansas man catches 102-pound paddlefish from his kayak
April 10 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Arkansas said a man fishing for walleye from his kayak managed to land a massive 102-pound paddlefish.
Teenager gets $1M lottery ticket as an 18th birthday present
Odd News // 1 day ago
Teenager gets $1M lottery ticket as an 18th birthday present
April 10 (UPI) -- A California teenager got a $1 million start to adulthood when a lottery ticket he received as an 18th birthday gift turned out to be a top prize winner.
Dog gets 'Ninja Turtles' inspired name after sewer rescue
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog gets 'Ninja Turtles' inspired name after sewer rescue
April 10 (UPI) -- A dog was rescued from a New York sewer and was appropriately named after a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" character.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws
Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws
Florida dog named world's shortest at the height of 3.59 inches
Florida dog named world's shortest at the height of 3.59 inches
Teenager gets $1M lottery ticket as an 18th birthday present
Teenager gets $1M lottery ticket as an 18th birthday present
Arkansas man catches 102-pound paddlefish from his kayak
Arkansas man catches 102-pound paddlefish from his kayak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement