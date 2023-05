Michigan State Troopers cleaning up at the side of U.S. 131 in Cadillac spotted a severed hand that turned out to be made out of rubber. Photo courtesy of MSP Seventh District/Twitter

May 1 (UPI) -- Michigan State Police troopers doing a clean-up at the side of a highway said what initially appeared to be a gruesome discovery turned out to be a realistic-looking severed hand made of rubber. The MSP's Cadillac post said troopers were cleaning trash from the side of U.S. 131 when they spotted a bloody severed limb among the litter. Advertisement

A closer look revealed the item was a fake hand covered in artificial blood.

MSP Seventh District tweeted the troopers "had an interesting find -- it's rubber."