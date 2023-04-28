James Goss broke his own Guinness World Record when the number of flesh tunnels on his face was increased to 17. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 28 (UPI) -- A British piercing enthusiast broke his own Guinness World Record when the number of flesh tunnels in his face increased to 17. James Goss initially broke the record for most face flesh tunnels in 2020, when he had 14, and broke his own record in 2022 with 15. Advertisement

Goss was awarded the record for a third time when he added two more flesh tunnels to that total.

"For me, expressing myself regardless of what other people think has made me feel a lot more fulfilled, I don't want to change myself to fit in with other people, it's better to just be myself and spend my energy finding where I fit in anyway," Goss told Guinness World Records.

GWR said each of Goss' flesh tunnels had to measure at least .11 inches to qualify for the record.

"It does feel pretty cool to be a record holder it's definitely a talking point, I've put it on my CV as well," he said. "The best thing was that my mum said that she was really proud of me after I got verified the first time, so that felt very good."

