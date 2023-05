Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 1 (UPI) -- Police in England said a pig spotted running loose on a village road was returned to its owner thanks to a loaf of bread.

The Havering branch of the Metropolitan Police Service said in a Twitter post that officers responded Monday morning to a report of a pig "roaming in the road" in the village of Rainham.

Advertisement

"This lady had escaped from her local owner but was enticed home with a loaf of bread," the tweet said.

Local residents said the pig was spotted earlier in the day in a field near Bretton Farm. They said the animal is believed to be the same pig that escaped on multiple occasions during the previous few months, including an incident in October 2022 when a porcine intruder wandered onto a soccer field in the middle of a game.