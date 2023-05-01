Trending
May 1, 2023 / 11:11 AM

Missing dog found 6 years later, 470 miles from home

By Ben Hooper
May 1 (UPI) -- A dog brought into a West Virginia animal shelter was found to have been missing for 6 years from a Virginia home 470 miles away.

Workers at the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control Shelter said a couple brought a pit bull into the shelter recently and said they found the canine wandering alone at East Lynn Lake in Wayne County.

The dog was scanned for a microchip and identified as Chief, a dog belonging to Tara Hillis, a Georgia woman from the Atlanta area.

Hillis told shelter officials Chief had been missing for 6 years. She said he was about 1 1/2 years old when he wandered away from home.

"He either jumped the fence or dug under it," Hillis told WSAZ-TV.

Shelter officials said there are no indications of where Chief has been for the past six years or how he came to be 470 miles from home, but the canine is friendly and healthy.

Chief was discovered to have been found about a week before coming to shelter by rangers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but he managed to escape again before being found by the couple at East Lynn Lake.

"One of our rangers at East Lynn Lake, West Virginia, picked up this dog that was running loose on the lake property," a Huntington District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representative told Fox News.

Hillis said she expects to be reunited with Chief on Tuesday.

German man breaks record for assembling Mr. Potato Head blindfolded
Odd News // 40 minutes ago
German man breaks record for assembling Mr. Potato Head blindfolded
May 1 (UPI) -- A German man was awarded an unusual world record when he assembled a Mr. Potato Head toy in 12.11 seconds while blindfolded.
Ostriches dance in circles
Odd News // 59 minutes ago
Ostriches dance in circles
A group of ostriches are caught in the act as they dance around in circles, competing amongst themselves.
Severed hand at side of Michigan highway was a rubber fake
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Severed hand at side of Michigan highway was a rubber fake
May 1 (UPI) -- Michigan State Police troopers doing a clean-up at the side of a highway said what initially appeared to be a gruesome discovery turned out to be a realistic-looking severed hand made of rubber.
Cobra swallows entire snake in road
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Cobra swallows entire snake in road
A ferocious cape cobra is seen eating and swallowing another snake whole in a matter of only a few minutes.
Loaf of bread lures escaped pig back home in England
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Loaf of bread lures escaped pig back home in England
May 1 (UPI) -- Police in England said a pig spotted running loose on a village road was returned to its owner thanks to a loaf of bread.
Aussie tourist 'very sorry' for drunken, nude rampage in Indonesia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Aussie tourist 'very sorry' for drunken, nude rampage in Indonesia
April 29 (UPI) -- An Australian tourist facing possible flogging after being accused of going on a drunken nude rampage in the Indonesian province of Ache says he felt "almost possessed" at the time.
British man breaks world record with 17 flesh tunnels on his face
Odd News // 2 days ago
British man breaks world record with 17 flesh tunnels on his face
April 28 (UPI) -- A British piercing enthusiast broke his own Guinness World Record when the number of flesh tunnels in his face increased to 17.
Alligator removed from South Carolina resident's garage
Odd News // 2 days ago
Alligator removed from South Carolina resident's garage
April 28 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in South Carolina responded to a home where a resident was shocked to find an alligator in his garage.
Dog missing for 26 days walked 40 miles to his former home
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dog missing for 26 days walked 40 miles to his former home
April 28 (UPI) -- A lost dog in Northern Ireland was found 26 days later after walking more than 40 miles to the home of his former owners.
S.C. woman wins $300,000 lottery prize -- her second jackpot in 3 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
S.C. woman wins $300,000 lottery prize -- her second jackpot in 3 years
April 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman won a $300,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just three years after winning a $250,000 lottery jackpot.
