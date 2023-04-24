Trending
Odd News
April 24, 2023 / 3:02 PM

Kentucky woman wins $500,000 from birthday present lottery ticket

By Ben Hooper
A Louisville, Ky., woman won a $500,000 lottery prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket she received as a birthday present from her husband. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Lottery
April 24 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man bought his wife $100 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets as a birthday present and she ended up winning a $500,000 top prize from one of them.

The Louisville man told Kentucky Lottery officials he bought a stack of scratch-off tickets from Our Place Liquors in Louisville.

"It's hard to buy for somebody who has everything, so I thought, I'll give her $100 in scratch-offs," the man told lottery officials.

The man placed the tickets in a birthday card and presented it to his wife, who was shocked to discover a $20 Wild Numbers 100X ticket was a $500,000 winner.

"She comes walking in the living room and she says, 'Please tell me you didn't give me a joke card.' I said, 'What?' She said it again and I said, 'Babe, I don't joke about money,'" the man recalled.

"She says, 'I need you to look at this.' She showed it to me. I was stunned. I looked at it again and I said, 'Yeah, this is unbelievable.'"

The man visited lottery headquarters to collect the prize on his wife's behalf.

"I told her this will be the best birthday we'll ever have. No way this will ever happen again," he said.

The man said the money will go into the bank for the time being.

