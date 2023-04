Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 24 (UPI) -- A large alligator seen crossing a South Carolina road was lassoed and relocated by state wildlife trappers.

The North Charleston Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing officers assisting South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers with a gator capture at the side of a busy road.

"It's not every day you see an alligator crossing the road in North Charleston," the Facebook post said.

The video shows the officers successfully lassoing the alligator after multiple attempts. The police department said the reptile was safely relocated.