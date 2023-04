Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 24 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by passing a 40-pound weight from hand to hand 100 times in 16.44 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, previously held the record in 2019 in 21.69 seconds.

Rush learned the record time had been lowered to 17.34 seconds, inspiring him to attempt the record again.

The serial record-breaker said he ran into difficulty when he discovered all of the 40-pound weights at his local YMCA actually weighed just under 40 pounds. He ended up using a 45-pound weight with an actual weight of 44.8 pounds for the record.

Rush also holds the 20-pound version of the same record.