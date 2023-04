Firefighters in Detmold, Germany, came to the rescue of a raccoon seen stranded on a ledge outside the College of Music. Photo courtesy of the Detmold Fire Brigade

April 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Germany came to the rescue of a raccoon that visited a school and became stranded on a high ledge. The Detmold Fire Brigade said the raccoon was spotted on a windowsill at the College of Music on Sunday and the animal appeared to be unable to find a way to climb back down.

Firefighters used a ladder to reach the ledge, but the raccoon continued to climb around the building to evade its would-be rescuers.

A firefighter managed to grab the raccoon when a pipe blocked it from fleeing any further along the ledge.

The raccoon struggled in the firefighter's grip and managed to get loose just before arriving back on the ground.

The animal was last seen running off into the distance.