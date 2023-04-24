Zoo seeking 'seagull deterrents' to wear giant bird costumes, scare seagulls

|Advertisement
"At Blackpool Zoo it goes without saying that we love all animals! And as a seaside resort, Blackpool is not short of seagulls. However, the seagulls are proving to be a bit of a nuisance when it comes to trying to steal food from our visitors and our animal enclosures," the zoo said in the job posting.
The zoo said ideal candidates would be visitor focused, friendly, energetic, flexible, outgoing and "need to be comfortable wearing a bird costume."
Interested applicants can contact the zoo at [email protected]