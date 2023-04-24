Advertisement
April 24, 2023 / 10:30 AM

Zoo seeking 'seagull deterrents' to wear giant bird costumes, scare seagulls

By Ben Hooper
The Blackpool Zoo in England said it is seeking "seagull deterrents" whose job duties would include dressing in bird of prey costumes to scare seagulls away from dining areas. Photo courtesy of the Blackpool Zoo
The Blackpool Zoo in England said it is seeking "seagull deterrents" whose job duties would include dressing in bird of prey costumes to scare seagulls away from dining areas. Photo courtesy of the Blackpool Zoo

April 24 (UPI) -- A zoo in England posted a job opening seeking applicants "comfortable wearing a bird costume" to serve as the facility's seagull deterrents.

The Blackpool Zoo said the new hires would be members of the Visitor Services team and their duties would include dressing as giant birds of prey to scare seagulls away from the zoo's main dining areas.

"At Blackpool Zoo it goes without saying that we love all animals! And as a seaside resort, Blackpool is not short of seagulls. However, the seagulls are proving to be a bit of a nuisance when it comes to trying to steal food from our visitors and our animal enclosures," the zoo said in the job posting.

The zoo said ideal candidates would be visitor focused, friendly, energetic, flexible, outgoing and "need to be comfortable wearing a bird costume."

Interested applicants can contact the zoo at [email protected]

