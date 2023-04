Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 21 (UPI) -- A small dog climbed into the engine compartment of a car in Kansas and ended up taking a 30-mile ride with the oblivious driver to Missouri.

Carrie Gillaspie, a digital reporter and host for the Kansas City Royals, said she arrived at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City and heard whimpering coming from another vehicle in the parking lot.

Royals Charities Coordinator Ashley Newman, the owner of the car, was summoned to the parking lot.

"I'm rushing to unlock the car, pop the hood. We look for a few seconds and, sure enough, there are two little eyeballs just looking up at us," Newman told KCTV.

A team of coworkers, including Royals Lead Mechanical Technician Dennis Miller, set about the task of safely extracting the dog from her tight spot.

"We were able to take the under trim off and get her free," Miller said. "It was huge relief. I have a dog of my own. I was thinking how I would feel if she went missing."

The canine was taken to the Kansas City Pet Project and Newman took to Facebook to find out if anyone near her home was missing a dog.

Newman found a post about a dog that matched the canine's description and was able to help the Johnson County, Kan., resident reunite with their pet.

Newman said she is relieved the dog's story had a happy ending.

"She went on a 30-minute commute with me to work and I didn't even know it," Newman said. "It's one of those stories that, unless you have a video, I don't know if anyone would ever believe it."