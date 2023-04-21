Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 21, 2023 / 12:58 PM

Sheep spends hours trying to enter Connecticut home

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 21 (UPI) -- A sheep wandered up to a Connecticut man's front door and spent hours waiting to be let inside the house, the resident said.

Eric Cormier said he was getting ready to leave for work when he spotted a sheep in the middle of his South Windsor road.

Advertisement

Cormier said he went outside to take a photo of the sheep, and the animal immediately started running for his front door.

He said he went back inside and closed the door, leading the sheep to plant itself on his front porch.

Cormier posted a video to TikTok showing the sheep blocking the front door and making a grunt-like noise that he interpreted as a request to be let inside.

Cormier and his girlfriend, Megan DaCosta, called animal control and were told officers were trying to find the sheep's owner, as they did not have an appropriate facility to keep the barnyard animal.

He said the sheep remained at his front door for hours, so when he was about to leave for work, he tried to lure the animal into the back yard.

He said the key to getting the sheep around to the back of the house turned out to be letting his Labrador into the yard, which caused the sheep to go around back to make friends with its fellow four-legged animal.

Advertisement

Cormier said he let the dog inside, and the sheep then positioned itself at his back door. The sheep was still in the same spot when he came home on his break to check on the animal.

Animal control eventually arrived after 9 p.m. to take the sheep home to its farm on Nevers Road in South Windsor.

Read More

88-year-old windsurfer believed to be the world's oldest Suspected shipwreck washes up in Florida Netherlands zoo's escaped vulture spotted about 50 miles away

Latest Headlines

88-year-old windsurfer believed to be the world's oldest
Odd News // 54 minutes ago
88-year-old windsurfer believed to be the world's oldest
April 21 (UPI) -- An 88-year-old windsurfer in Poland is seeking Guinness World Records recognition as the oldest person to practice his favorite sport.
Suspected shipwreck washes up in Florida
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Suspected shipwreck washes up in Florida
April 21 (UPI) -- A mysterious object suspected to be the remains of a wrecked ship washed up on a Florida beach as a result of erosion from recent hurricanes, officials said.
Netherlands zoo's escaped vulture spotted about 50 miles away
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Netherlands zoo's escaped vulture spotted about 50 miles away
April 21 (UPI) -- A griffon vulture that escaped from a Netherlands zoo was spotted a week later about 50 miles away from the facility.
Deer trapped inside home for two hours
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Deer trapped inside home for two hours
April 21 (UPI) -- A large deer crashed through a window into a Victoria, Australia, home and ended up trapped in the home with two children for two hours.
Floridians awakened in wee hours by mistaken emergency alert test
Odd News // 1 day ago
Floridians awakened in wee hours by mistaken emergency alert test
April 20 (UPI) -- Thousands of cellphone users across Florida had a rude awakening at 4:45 a.m. Thursday when the state's Emergency Alert System was accidentally triggered for a test.
Cow wanders into hardware store in Israel, spills paint
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Cow wanders into hardware store in Israel, spills paint
April 20 (UPI) -- A cow wandered into a hardware store in Israel and was caught on camera knocking items from shelves and spilling paint.
Alligator gives Texas police officer a scare during capture
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Alligator gives Texas police officer a scare during capture
April 20 (UPI) -- A Texas police department shared video from the capture of a 6-foot alligator that "scared the crap out of" an officer assisting the trapper.
Winning lottery ticket nearly flew out winner's open car window
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Winning lottery ticket nearly flew out winner's open car window
April 20 (UPI) -- A Michigan man celebrating a $328,439 lottery jackpot said disaster was narrowly averted when his ticket nearly flew out of his open car window.
Deer rescued from river in the middle of English town
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer rescued from river in the middle of English town
April 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England waded out into a river in the middle of a city to rescue a deer spotted stranded in the water.
French cyclists create record-breaking GPS velociraptor
Odd News // 1 day ago
French cyclists create record-breaking GPS velociraptor
April 20 (UPI) -- A team of French cyclists broke the world record for largest GPS drawing when they created an image of a velociraptor measuring 636 miles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds
Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds
Sugar-craving bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda
Sugar-craving bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda
French cyclists create record-breaking GPS velociraptor
French cyclists create record-breaking GPS velociraptor
Cow wanders into hardware store in Israel, spills paint
Cow wanders into hardware store in Israel, spills paint
8-foot alligator removed from Philadelphia basement
8-foot alligator removed from Philadelphia basement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement