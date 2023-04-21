Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 21 (UPI) -- A sheep wandered up to a Connecticut man's front door and spent hours waiting to be let inside the house, the resident said.

Eric Cormier said he was getting ready to leave for work when he spotted a sheep in the middle of his South Windsor road.

Cormier said he went outside to take a photo of the sheep, and the animal immediately started running for his front door.

He said he went back inside and closed the door, leading the sheep to plant itself on his front porch.

Cormier posted a video to TikTok showing the sheep blocking the front door and making a grunt-like noise that he interpreted as a request to be let inside.

Cormier and his girlfriend, Megan DaCosta, called animal control and were told officers were trying to find the sheep's owner, as they did not have an appropriate facility to keep the barnyard animal.

He said the sheep remained at his front door for hours, so when he was about to leave for work, he tried to lure the animal into the back yard.

He said the key to getting the sheep around to the back of the house turned out to be letting his Labrador into the yard, which caused the sheep to go around back to make friends with its fellow four-legged animal.

Cormier said he let the dog inside, and the sheep then positioned itself at his back door. The sheep was still in the same spot when he came home on his break to check on the animal.

Animal control eventually arrived after 9 p.m. to take the sheep home to its farm on Nevers Road in South Windsor.