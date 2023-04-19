Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 19, 2023 / 3:47 PM

8-foot alligator removed from Philadelphia basement

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 19 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Philadelphia said they took custody of an 8-foot alligator named Big Mack after its previous owners decided to divorce.

Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia said a woman identified as Yali contacted the organization this month to surrender the pet alligator.

Advertisement

"My husband had him since 2011," Yali told CBS Philadelphia. "We've had him all these years, been in the basement."

Yali said she could no longer care for Big Mack after she and her husband decided to divorce.

Sarah Barnett, executive director of ACCT Philly, said the organization is in the process of finding the gator a new home.

ACCT Philly said Yali did the right thing by surrendering Big Mack. Alligators are legal to own in Pennsylvania, but it is illegal to release them into the wild.

Read More

Maryland man wins his third lottery prize using the same numbers Idaho man passes 20-pound weight between his hands for Guinness World Record Sugar-craving bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda

Latest Headlines

Escaped horse runs against traffic on Italian highway
Odd News // 57 minutes ago
Escaped horse runs against traffic on Italian highway
April 19 (UPI) -- Traffic was stopped on a section of highway in Italy on Wednesday morning when an escaped horse ran into the roadway.
Maryland man wins his third lottery prize using the same numbers
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Maryland man wins his third lottery prize using the same numbers
April 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player used the same combination of digits to won three $50,000 prizes in the space of just 11 months.
Idaho man passes 20-pound weight between his hands for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Idaho man passes 20-pound weight between his hands for Guinness World Record
April 19 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush added another title to his name when he passed a 20-pound dumbbell between his hands 100 times in 15.88 seconds.
Sugar-craving bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Sugar-craving bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda
April 19 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman captured photos and video when a bear made a late-night visit to her home and raided 69 cans of soda from her car.
Wallaby on the loose in Austrian town
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Wallaby on the loose in Austrian town
April 19 (UPI) -- A wallaby on the loose in Austria has been spotted hopping around town, but so far the Australian animal has managed to evade capture.
Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds
April 19 (UPI) -- A Virginia animal shelter is seeking a new home for a strikingly corpulent cat weighing in at a staggering 40.3 pounds.
'Mermaid' breaks her own record with 30-mile Florida swim
Odd News // 6 hours ago
'Mermaid' breaks her own record with 30-mile Florida swim
April 19 (UPI) -- A swimmer known as "Mermaid Merle" took a record-breaking 30-mile swim in Florida while wearing a monofin.
Florida road shut down due to alligator in traffic
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida road shut down due to alligator in traffic
April 18 (UPI) -- A Florida police department said a road was temporarily closed due to an unusual traffic hazard -- an alligator.
Escaped emu sparks hours-long search in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped emu sparks hours-long search in England
April 18 (UPI) -- An emu named Rodney escaped from his owner's home in England, sparking an hours-long search involving his owner, police, animal rescuers and members of the public.
North Carolina man wins his second lottery jackpot of 2023
Odd News // 1 day ago
North Carolina man wins his second lottery jackpot of 2023
April 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man scored a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket just three months after winning $182,073 from a Cash 5 drawing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida road shut down due to alligator in traffic
Florida road shut down due to alligator in traffic
Student ID from stolen purse returned to woman after 41 years
Student ID from stolen purse returned to woman after 41 years
Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds
Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds
City of Kyle seeks people named Kyle for world record attempt
City of Kyle seeks people named Kyle for world record attempt
Sugar-craving bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda
Sugar-craving bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement