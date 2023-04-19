Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 19 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Philadelphia said they took custody of an 8-foot alligator named Big Mack after its previous owners decided to divorce.

Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia said a woman identified as Yali contacted the organization this month to surrender the pet alligator.

Advertisement

"My husband had him since 2011," Yali told CBS Philadelphia. "We've had him all these years, been in the basement."

Yali said she could no longer care for Big Mack after she and her husband decided to divorce.

Sarah Barnett, executive director of ACCT Philly, said the organization is in the process of finding the gator a new home.

ACCT Philly said Yali did the right thing by surrendering Big Mack. Alligators are legal to own in Pennsylvania, but it is illegal to release them into the wild.