April 19 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush added another title to his name when he passed a 20-pound dumbbell between his hands 100 times in 15.88 seconds.

Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he previously attempted the record for fastest time to transfer a 20-pound weight hand to hand 100 times using a kettle ball, but GWR officials disqualified the attempt because he was not fully gripping the handle.

Rush said he switched to using a dumbbell for his latest attempt at the title so he could hold it from underneath and ensure a full grip.

The record breaker said he had one attempt with a time of 15.04 seconds, but a review of the video revealed there were two times both of his gloves were in contact with the weight, which would likely lead to disqualification.

Rush's fastest attempt following all of the record-keeping organization's rules ended with a time of 15.88 seconds, enough to beat the previous record of 24.16 seconds, which was set by German André Ortolf in 2019.