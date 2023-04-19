Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 19, 2023 / 12:25 PM

Idaho man passes 20-pound weight between his hands for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 19 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush added another title to his name when he passed a 20-pound dumbbell between his hands 100 times in 15.88 seconds.

Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he previously attempted the record for fastest time to transfer a 20-pound weight hand to hand 100 times using a kettle ball, but GWR officials disqualified the attempt because he was not fully gripping the handle.

Advertisement

Rush said he switched to using a dumbbell for his latest attempt at the title so he could hold it from underneath and ensure a full grip.

The record breaker said he had one attempt with a time of 15.04 seconds, but a review of the video revealed there were two times both of his gloves were in contact with the weight, which would likely lead to disqualification.

Rush's fastest attempt following all of the record-keeping organization's rules ended with a time of 15.88 seconds, enough to beat the previous record of 24.16 seconds, which was set by German André Ortolf in 2019.

Read More

Sugar-craving bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda Wallaby on the loose in Austrian town Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds

Latest Headlines

Sugar-craving bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda
Odd News // 39 minutes ago
Sugar-craving bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda
April 19 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman captured photos and video when a bear made a late-night visit to her home and raided 69 cans of soda from her car.
Wallaby on the loose in Austrian town
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Wallaby on the loose in Austrian town
April 19 (UPI) -- A wallaby on the loose in Austria has been spotted hopping around town, but so far the Australian animal has managed to evade capture.
Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds
April 19 (UPI) -- A Virginia animal shelter is seeking a new home for a strikingly corpulent cat weighing in at a staggering 40.3 pounds.
'Mermaid' breaks her own record with 30-mile Florida swim
Odd News // 1 hour ago
'Mermaid' breaks her own record with 30-mile Florida swim
April 19 (UPI) -- A swimmer known as "Mermaid Merle" took a record-breaking 30-mile swim in Florida while wearing a monofin.
Florida road shut down due to alligator in traffic
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Florida road shut down due to alligator in traffic
April 18 (UPI) -- A Florida police department said a road was temporarily closed due to an unusual traffic hazard -- an alligator.
Escaped emu sparks hours-long search in England
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Escaped emu sparks hours-long search in England
April 18 (UPI) -- An emu named Rodney escaped from his owner's home in England, sparking an hours-long search involving his owner, police, animal rescuers and members of the public.
North Carolina man wins his second lottery jackpot of 2023
Odd News // 21 hours ago
North Carolina man wins his second lottery jackpot of 2023
April 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man scored a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket just three months after winning $182,073 from a Cash 5 drawing.
101 skydivers over the age of sixty break world record in California
Odd News // 23 hours ago
101 skydivers over the age of sixty break world record in California
April 18 (UPI) -- A group of 101 skydivers over the age of 60 gathered in California to create formations in mid-air and break two world records.
Baby fox rescued from window well of Colorado home
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Baby fox rescued from window well of Colorado home
April 18 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a baby fox found stranded in the window well of a home.
City of Kyle seeks people named Kyle for world record attempt
Odd News // 1 day ago
City of Kyle seeks people named Kyle for world record attempt
April 18 (UPI) -- The City of Kyle, Texas, is celebrating its name by attempting to gather at least 2,326 people named Kyle in the same place at the same time.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Student ID from stolen purse returned to woman after 41 years
Student ID from stolen purse returned to woman after 41 years
Florida road shut down due to alligator in traffic
Florida road shut down due to alligator in traffic
Alligator hides under beach chairs at North Carolina store
Alligator hides under beach chairs at North Carolina store
City of Kyle seeks people named Kyle for world record attempt
City of Kyle seeks people named Kyle for world record attempt
Car gets caught in Massachusetts tide behind 'no parking' sign
Car gets caught in Massachusetts tide behind 'no parking' sign
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement