Odd News
April 17, 2023 / 12:42 PM

Car gets caught in Massachusetts tide behind 'no parking' sign

By Ben Hooper
April 17 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts shared a photo of a car that got caught in a high tide after being parked right behind a "no Parking" sign.

The Duxbury Police Department posted a photo of the partially submerged car that got caught in the tide after being parked right behind a sign reading, "No parking beyond this sign."

"We are aware of the vehicle at the west end of the bridge, it will be removed when the tide goes out," police wrote in the Facebook post.

Police said it was unclear why the driver had taken the vehicle out onto the sand, but no one was injured as a result.

The department confirmed Monday the car had been towed from the scene once the tide receded.

