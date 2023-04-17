Trending
April 17, 2023 / 11:12 AM

Alligator hides under beach chairs at North Carolina store

By Ben Hooper
April 17 (UPI) -- Police were summoned to a North Carolina store where an alligator wandered up to the entrance and tried to find shade under a row of beach chairs on display.

The Sunset Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to the Coaster Outfitters store on Sunset Boulevard in Sunset Beach on a report of a 6-foot alligator near the shop's entrance.

"When officers arrived, the alligator was concealing himself under several display chairs where customers enter and exit the business," the post said.

The department said Officer Lee Hall, who holds a certification from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to capture and relocate alligators, set about the business of removing the trespassing reptile.

The alligator was relocated to a Sunset Beach pond, the police department said.

