April 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a high-altitude pug found stranded on the roof of a home. City of Rohnert Park Fire & Police said in a Facebook post that fire crews responded to a home in Rohnert Park to rescue a small dog trapped on the roof of a house. Advertisement "No creature is too great or too small for our first responder teams," the post said. The department posted a photo of a firefighter walking across the roof carefully to reach the pug. "Naturally, this little furry friend was reunited with its owner, and everyone was safe and sound," officials wrote. "Woof! That was close!"