April 14, 2023 / 12:53 PM

Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase through Tennessee town

By Ben Hooper
April 14 (UPI) -- An escaped emu led Tennessee police on a chase through town -- and the bird escaped again the following day.

Harry McKinney, whose family keeps two emus, MeeMoo and MeeMee, at their Roane County home, said MeeMoo was spooked by logging near the home on Wednesday and jumped over the property's 7-foot fence.

McKinney turned to social media for help, and Harriman residents soon started sending him videos of the large Australian bird taking a tour of the town -- with police in hot pursuit.

Steven McDaniel posted a video to YouTube showing MeeMoo strutting down the middle of a road with three Harriman police cars following close behind. He estimated the slow-speed chase was moving at about 20 mph.

McKinney said police managed to surround MeeMoo near the city's downtown, and he rushed to the scene to bring the flightless bird home. He said police told him they clocked MeeMoo running at a top speed of 40 mph during the 20-mile chase.

McKinney said the saga appeared to be at the end, but MeeMoo managed to jump over the fence again Thursday morning, despite the height being increased. He said his wife was able to capture MeeMoo after about an hour.

The couple said the height of the fences on their property has now been increased to 9 feet to help curb MeeMoo's wanderlust.

