April 14 (UPI) -- An Irish comic book fan amassed a record-breaking collection of 2,250 items related to his favorite Marvel character: Deadpool.

Gareth Peter Pahliney converted his storage space in Cloghan, Offaly, into a "man cave" that he filled with his collection of 2,250 pieces of memorabilia related to anti-hero Deadpool.

Pahliney's shrine to the costumed mercenary was certified by Guinness World Records as the largest collection of Deadpool memorabilia.

Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson, was created by Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld in a December 1980 issue of the Marvel Comics series New Mutants. The character was introduced to a wider audience by the 2016 film Deadpool, starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular "merc with a mouth."

Pahliney said Reynolds has an open invitation to tour his collection.

"Just to have a picture with him in the Deadpool cave, dedicated to the character he embodies, would be epic," he told Guinness World Records.

The superfan's collection includes comic books, action figures, statues, posters and other pieces of memorabilia. He said the collection is still growing.

"This is kind of a living collection," he said. "Every month I add new items. I would love to find a way to show this to other Deadpool fans as the collection grows and new pieces come in: it's not open to the public yet, but there's something in the works."

Pahliney said the total cost of his collection is a secret.

"My wife might hear about it, and she might kill me," he joked.