1/2

The Nanaimo RCMP in British Columbia said a purse found buried in a local man's yard contained a student ID from 41 years ago that officers were able to return to its surprised owner. Photo courtesy of the Nanaimo RCMP

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 14 (UPI) -- A student ID found in a buried purse in a British Columbia man's yard was returned to its owner 41 years after the bag was apparently stolen. The Nanaimo RCMP said a man was digging a hole for a fence post in his Nanaimo yard recently when he found an old purse that was deteriorating from apparent years underground. Advertisement

The man opened the purse and found a well-preserved 1981-1982 student ID from Wellington Junior Secondary School, which is now Wellington High School.

The resident turned his discovery over to police, who were able to identify the owner of the ID, identified only as Lori.

"She was initially skeptical but after a picture of the ID was emailed to her, she laughed when she saw her ID from her junior high days," the RCMP said in a news release.

Lori speculated her purse must have been stolen during the school year and was later dumped by the thief.

"Over the years, I probably just forgot about it," Lori told RCMP officers.

Lori was reunited with her card. She said the discovery afforded her an opportunity to reminisce with Teresa, an old friend from her days at Wellington.