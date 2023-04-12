|Advertisement
Couples who sign up for a time slot on OscarMayer.com will be treated to an all-expenses-paid wedding ceremony outside the Wienermobile and led by Oscar Meyer employees, known as "Hotdoggers."
Each ceremony will feature performances by a wiener whistle quartet and serve up a "wonderfully odd wiener cake," the company said in a news release.
Spokesman Ed Roland said Oscar Meyer receives thousands of requests each year for the Wienermobile to make stops at weddings.
"Now, as more people seek stress-free ceremonies with their partners, our Hotdoggers are thrilled to reignite the joy of this special day and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a wedding through a pair of meat-colored glasses," Roland said in the release.