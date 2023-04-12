Oscar Meyer's Wienermobile will host two days of weddings in front of the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy of Oscar Meyer

April 12 (UPI) -- Meat manufacturer Oscar Meyer announced its recognizable Wienermobile is being transformed into a Las Vegas chapel for two days of weddings. The hot dog-shaped vehicle will be parked outside the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on April 15 and 16 for the "Wienermobile of Love" event. Advertisement

Couples who sign up for a time slot on OscarMayer.com will be treated to an all-expenses-paid wedding ceremony outside the Wienermobile and led by Oscar Meyer employees, known as "Hotdoggers."

Each ceremony will feature performances by a wiener whistle quartet and serve up a "wonderfully odd wiener cake," the company said in a news release.

Spokesman Ed Roland said Oscar Meyer receives thousands of requests each year for the Wienermobile to make stops at weddings.

"Now, as more people seek stress-free ceremonies with their partners, our Hotdoggers are thrilled to reignite the joy of this special day and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a wedding through a pair of meat-colored glasses," Roland said in the release.