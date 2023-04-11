Chinese man sets world record for four-finger pushups with claps

Zhang Yuxuan set the Guinness World Record for most four finger push ups (two arms) with claps in one minute, after completing 22. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

April 11 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old Chinese college student broke a Guinness World Record when he used only four fingers to do 22 pushups in one minute -- and clapped his hands in between each pushup. Zhang Yuxuan, a student at Shaanxi Aviation Vocational and Technical College, said he started training his body with weights and pushups at the age of 13, and he started doing finger pushups as a junior high student after seeing the exercise being performed in kung fu movies.

"I trained myself by watching reference videos and materials online. Soon, I realized that no one seemed to have demonstrated finger push ups while clapping at the same time. This stimulated my desire for the challenge," Yuxuan told Guinness World Records.

He said it was difficult to explain his goal to his peers.

"At that time, I was in high school. When everyone talked about their dreams, I would always say that I wanted to challenge the Guinness World Records title, but my classmates would always laugh at me, saying I was bragging," he said.

Yuxuan said in 2022 he met Zhang Shuang, holds the Guinness World Records title for the most consecutive handstand skips, said Shuang helped walk him through the process of applying for a GWR title.

Yuxuan successfully earned his first record, most four finger push ups (two arms) with claps in one minute, after completing 22. He said more record attempts are in his future.

"I think I have the ability to challenge records for 1-hour push ups, 3-hour plank, fingertip push ups with weights, handstand walking, and sit ups. Next, I will prepare for these record applications and train seriously, so please look forward to it," he said.