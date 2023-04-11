Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 11, 2023 / 3:52 PM

Chinese man sets world record for four-finger pushups with claps

By Ben Hooper
Zhang Yuxuan set the Guinness World Record for most four finger push ups (two arms) with claps in one minute, after completing 22. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Zhang Yuxuan set the Guinness World Record for most four finger push ups (two arms) with claps in one minute, after completing 22. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 11 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old Chinese college student broke a Guinness World Record when he used only four fingers to do 22 pushups in one minute -- and clapped his hands in between each pushup.

Zhang Yuxuan, a student at Shaanxi Aviation Vocational and Technical College, said he started training his body with weights and pushups at the age of 13, and he started doing finger pushups as a junior high student after seeing the exercise being performed in kung fu movies.

Advertisement

"I trained myself by watching reference videos and materials online. Soon, I realized that no one seemed to have demonstrated finger push ups while clapping at the same time. This stimulated my desire for the challenge," Yuxuan told Guinness World Records.

He said it was difficult to explain his goal to his peers.

"At that time, I was in high school. When everyone talked about their dreams, I would always say that I wanted to challenge the Guinness World Records title, but my classmates would always laugh at me, saying I was bragging," he said.

Yuxuan said in 2022 he met Zhang Shuang, holds the Guinness World Records title for the most consecutive handstand skips, said Shuang helped walk him through the process of applying for a GWR title.

Advertisement

Yuxuan successfully earned his first record, most four finger push ups (two arms) with claps in one minute, after completing 22. He said more record attempts are in his future.

"I think I have the ability to challenge records for 1-hour push ups, 3-hour plank, fingertip push ups with weights, handstand walking, and sit ups. Next, I will prepare for these record applications and train seriously, so please look forward to it," he said.

Read More

New York museum building world's largest 'Donkey Kong' arcade machine Impatient N.C. woman gets out of line, wins $100,000 lottery prize Mystery objects in Phoenix sky identified as weather balloons

Latest Headlines

Escaped meerkat wanders into Netherlands resident's home
Odd News // 2 minutes ago
Escaped meerkat wanders into Netherlands resident's home
April 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in the Netherlands said one of three meerkats that escaped from a private zoo last month was recaptured when it wandered into a resident's kitchen.
New York museum building world's largest 'Donkey Kong' arcade machine
Odd News // 1 hour ago
New York museum building world's largest 'Donkey Kong' arcade machine
April 11 (UPI) -- The New York museum that houses the World Video Game Hall of Fame announced it is installing a 20-foot "Donkey Kong" arcade cabinet designed to be the largest in the world.
Impatient N.C. woman gets out of line, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Impatient N.C. woman gets out of line, wins $100,000 lottery prize
April 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said her impatience paid off when she got out of a slow line and used a vending machine to buy the lottery ticket that earned her a $100,000 prize.
Lizard manages to fend off lions and cobra
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Lizard manages to fend off lions and cobra
Two lions bump into a snake on the road and treat it cautiously. A lizard appears out of nowhere, distracting the lions from the retreating snake.
Mystery objects in Phoenix sky identified as weather balloons
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Mystery objects in Phoenix sky identified as weather balloons
April 11 (UPI) -- Mysterious teardrop-shaped balloons that sparked speculation of foreign surveillance or UFO activity over Phoenix were identified as weather-monitoring equipment.
Police corral runway ostrich in Czech city
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Police corral runway ostrich in Czech city
April 11 (UPI) -- Police in the Czech Republic engaged in an unusual chase when a runaway ostrich went wandering through a city.
World's most expensive sandwich returns for Grilled Cheese Day
Odd News // 4 hours ago
World's most expensive sandwich returns for Grilled Cheese Day
April 11 (UPI) -- A New York eatery announced it is bringing back a $214 grilled cheese that was dubbed the world's most expensive sandwich by Guinness World Records.
Stuck squirrel rescued from manhole cover in German city
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Stuck squirrel rescued from manhole cover in German city
April 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in a German city conducted an unusual rescue when a walker discovered a squirrel with only its head poking out from an opening in a steel manhole cover.
Rare bontebok antelope born at Oregon Zoo
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Rare bontebok antelope born at Oregon Zoo
April 10 (UPI) -- The Oregon Zoo announced the birth of a rare African bontebok calf, an arrival that was welcomed as a sign of the antelope species' dramatic recovery from the brink of extinction.
Florida dog named world's shortest at the height of 3.59 inches
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida dog named world's shortest at the height of 3.59 inches
April 10 (UPI) -- A Florida woman's pet chihuahua was officially named the world's shortest dog living by Guinness World Records at a height of only 3.59 inches.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws
Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws
Florida dog named world's shortest at the height of 3.59 inches
Florida dog named world's shortest at the height of 3.59 inches
Arkansas man catches 102-pound paddlefish from his kayak
Arkansas man catches 102-pound paddlefish from his kayak
Teenager gets $1M lottery ticket as an 18th birthday present
Teenager gets $1M lottery ticket as an 18th birthday present
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement