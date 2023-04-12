'Dog' reported struggling in New York river turns out to be a coyote

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 12 (UPI) -- New York police headed out onto the East River in a boat to rescue a reported dog in distress, but the animal they fished out of the water turned out to be a coyote.

The New York Police Department 19th Precinct said a Harbor Unit responded to the East River on a report of a dog struggling in the strong currents.

The officers used a catch pole to fish the animal out of the water, and they soon "realized it was actually a coyote," the precinct tweeted.

The female coyote was examined by a veterinarian and turned over to New York Animal Care Centers, which said the animal will be returned to the wild.

"Coyotes are common in NYC, but one swimming in the East River is not," police tweeted.