Robert Murphy was fishing from his kayak in Arkansas' Upper White River when he reeled in a massive 102-pound paddlefish. Photo courtesy of the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission's Fisheries Division/Facebook

April 10 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Arkansas said a man fishing for walleye from his kayak managed to land a massive 102-pound paddlefish. The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission's Fisheries Division said Robert Murphy of Fayetteville was fishing from his kayak on the Upper White River, near Goshen, when he hooked the giant paddlefish.

"After a battle that lasted over an hour, Robert was finally able to land the prehistoric river monster," the commission said in a Facebook post.

The post said the fish was short of the 118-pound, 9-ounce state record for paddlefish, set by an angler in Beaver Lake in 2020.

"We congratulate Robert on his remarkable catch," the post said.