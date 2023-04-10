Dog gets 'Ninja Turtles' inspired name after sewer rescue

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 10 (UPI) -- A dog was rescued from a New York sewer and was appropriately named after a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character.

The Humane Society of Westchester at New Rochelle said the canine was dubbed Leonardo after being rescued from a sewer by the New Rochelle Police Department.

The Humane Society said police were tipped off to the canine's presence in the sewer by a call to the emergency line, but investigators were unable to determine how the dog ended up underground.

Officials said Leonardo was wearing a leash and harness when he was found, but he did not have a microchip or any other form of identification.

"Leo has been a sweet boy here and gets so excited when he knows he's going out on a walk," the Humane Society said in a Facebook post.