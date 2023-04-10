National Siblings Day has celebrated brothers and sisters since 1995

|Advertisement
Evart chose April 10 for the holiday because it was the birthday of her sister, Lisette.
Evart founded the Siblings Day Foundation, a tax-exempt organization that aims to make National Siblings Day into an official U.S. holiday.
"Siblings Day follows the spirit of Mother's and Father's Day, an uplifting celebration honoring people who have helped in our development and who have shaped our values, beliefs and ideals," the foundation's website states.
Other holidays and observances for April 10, 2023, include National Hug Your Dog Day, Dyngus Day, Easter Monday, Global Work From Home Day, Golfer's Day, International Safety Pin Day, National Cinnamon Crescent Day and National Farm Animals Day.