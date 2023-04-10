National Siblings Day has celebrated brothers and sisters since 1995

National Siblings Day was founded in 1995 to honor siblings such as brothers Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- National Siblings Day, an annual April 10 celebration of brothers and sisters, was founded by a New York woman in 1995. Claudia Evart founded the holiday in memory of her two siblings, who died at young ages in separate accidents.

Evart chose April 10 for the holiday because it was the birthday of her sister, Lisette.

Evart founded the Siblings Day Foundation, a tax-exempt organization that aims to make National Siblings Day into an official U.S. holiday.

"Siblings Day follows the spirit of Mother's and Father's Day, an uplifting celebration honoring people who have helped in our development and who have shaped our values, beliefs and ideals," the foundation's website states.

