April 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of a horse that became trapped in his travel trailer when his legs became entangled in a gate stored in the trailer.

The Bedminster Fire Station said its Animal Rescue Team was dispatched Sunday in Frome when an 8-year-old horse named Magic became stuck in his horse trailer.

The station said Magic's legs had become entangled in a gate that was stored in the back of the trailer.

"Electric cutters and spreaders were used to free the beast," the fire station tweeted.