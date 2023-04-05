Trending
April 5, 2023 / 10:21 AM

First Contact Day celebrates the future history of 'Star Trek'

By Ben Hooper
First Contact Day, an annual celebration of all things "Star Trek," originated with the 1996 film "Star Trek: First Contact," starring Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 5 (UPI) -- First Contact Day, celebrated annually on April 5, commemorates the date humanity met its first extraterrestrial species in the Star Trek franchise.

The holiday originated with the 1996 film Star Trek: First Contact, in which warp drive inventor Zefram Cochrane (James Cromwell) greets the crew of the Vulcan ship T'Plana-Hath in Bozeman, Mont., on April 5, 2063.

Ronald D. Moore, the film's writer, was the one who chose April 5 for the fateful meeting.

"The short answer on First Contact Day is that it's my oldest son, Jonathan's birthday," Moore told StarTrek.com. "And that's the only reason the date was chosen."

First Contact Day then became a holiday both inside and outside the world of the franchise. The day is considered in the real world to be a celebration of all things Star Trek.

Other holidays and observances for April 5, 2023, include Bell Bottoms Day, Holy Wednesday, National Caramel Day, National Deep Dish Pizza Day, National Dandelion Day and National Flash Drive Day.

