Police in Wolverhampton, England, are trying to identify the owner of a lovebird found perched on a patrol car in the Wolverhampton Police's parking lot. Photo courtesy of Wolverhampton Police/Twitter

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 4 (UPI) -- Officers in a British police department were left scratching their heads when they returned to their car and found an exotic bird perched on the blue lights. Wolverhampton Police said in a Twitter post that officers returned to their parked car Tuesday morning and discovered the colorful avian perched on the blue lights mounted to the patrol cruiser's roof. Advertisement

The orange, yellow and green bird appears to be a lovebird, a small member of the parrot family native to Africa.

"We are taking good care of him after speaking with the RSPCA official and getting some advice," police tweeted.

The department said it is now trying to locate the apparent flyaway pet's owner.