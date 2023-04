The Seminole County Fire Department in Florida came to the rescue of a cow that spent nearly 24 hours trapped in deep mud. Photo courtesy of the Seminole County Fire Department/Facebook

April 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a cow stuck up to its neck in deep mud for nearly 24 hours. The Seminole County Fire Department said multiple crews responded alongside the Seminole County Sheriff's Office when a report came in of a cow that had been stuck in deep mud for an entire day.

The department said in a Facebook post that the responding crews had "specialized training in large farm animal rescues."

Firefighter Gavin Schmidt, dubbed the "cow whisperer" by the department, bottle-fed water to the cow to keep it hydrated during the rescue.

The crews used heavy equipment to dig the mud out from around the cow.

"Fortunately this cow was safely extricated," the department said.