British woman finds a second shower behind her bathroom wall

March 28 (UPI) -- A British woman renovating her home said she was shocked when she removed a bathroom wall and discovered an intact shower.

Hannah Otto, 32, of Hampshire, England, said she purchased the home in 2020 and has been renovating the house ever since.

Otto posted a video to TikTok showing what she discovered when she removed a bathroom wall that had been leaking due to tile being installed directly onto wooden panels.

"The shower we were using was leaking due to movement in the tiles and I just knew -- because the house is full of really bad DIY -- that they probably hadn't used any waterproofing underneath the tiles," Otto told Newsweek.

She looked behind the wall and found a second shower.

"I was really shocked to find a whole other shower behind," she said. "Then I noticed another hole in the tiles of the secret shower, through which I can see another layer of tiles behind -- and a mirror."

Otto said the discovery is the latest in a series of surprises since she began renovations on the house.

"I couldn't believe it initially but also I could, because this house is never straightforward. We have wooden floorboards laid on top of carpet in the living room and found tile laid directly on tile on the kitchen floor," she said.