Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 28, 2023 / 3:41 PM

British woman finds a second shower behind her bathroom wall

By Ben Hooper
@theottohouse This house has so many layers #houserenovation #housereno #renovation #bathroom #renovationnightmare #fyppppp #viralvideo #interiortiktok #renotiktokers #funnymoments ♬ original sound - The Otto House
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 28 (UPI) -- A British woman renovating her home said she was shocked when she removed a bathroom wall and discovered an intact shower.

Hannah Otto, 32, of Hampshire, England, said she purchased the home in 2020 and has been renovating the house ever since.

Advertisement

Otto posted a video to TikTok showing what she discovered when she removed a bathroom wall that had been leaking due to tile being installed directly onto wooden panels.

"The shower we were using was leaking due to movement in the tiles and I just knew -- because the house is full of really bad DIY -- that they probably hadn't used any waterproofing underneath the tiles," Otto told Newsweek.

She looked behind the wall and found a second shower.

"I was really shocked to find a whole other shower behind," she said. "Then I noticed another hole in the tiles of the secret shower, through which I can see another layer of tiles behind -- and a mirror."

Otto said the discovery is the latest in a series of surprises since she began renovations on the house.

"I couldn't believe it initially but also I could, because this house is never straightforward. We have wooden floorboards laid on top of carpet in the living room and found tile laid directly on tile on the kitchen floor," she said.

Advertisement

Read More

New York woman wins $50,000 lottery prize in Maryland N.C. shelter seeking new home for dog and goat 'best friends' Police, firefighters rescue England resident from handcuffs

Latest Headlines

Manatee rescued from crab trap in Florida
Odd News // 11 minutes ago
Manatee rescued from crab trap in Florida
March 28 (UPI) -- Marine rescue groups came together in Florida to rescue a manatee found entangled in a crab trap.
San Diego Zoo announces birth of endangered Amur leopard twins
Odd News // 18 minutes ago
San Diego Zoo announces birth of endangered Amur leopard twins
March 28 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo announced the birth of twin Amur leopard cubs, the world's most endangered species of big cat.
New York woman wins $50,000 lottery prize in Maryland
Odd News // 2 hours ago
New York woman wins $50,000 lottery prize in Maryland
March 28 (UPI) -- A New York woman visiting Maryland for a relative's birthday won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
N.C. shelter seeking new home for dog and goat 'best friends'
Odd News // 2 hours ago
N.C. shelter seeking new home for dog and goat 'best friends'
March 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina animal shelter is trying to find a new home for an unusual pair of bonded animals -- a dog and a goat.
Police, firefighters rescue England resident from handcuffs
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Police, firefighters rescue England resident from handcuffs
March 28 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in England teamed up for an unusual rescue when a person on the street approached officers and asked for help escaping from a set of handcuffs.
California high school students craft world's largest charcuterie board
Odd News // 4 hours ago
California high school students craft world's largest charcuterie board
March 28 (UPI) -- Students at a California high school broke a Guinness World Record when they crafted a charcuterie board measuring 204.7 feet long.
Cat entangled in feather boa rescued from subway tunnel
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Cat entangled in feather boa rescued from subway tunnel
March 28 (UPI) -- Transit police in New York came to the rescue of a cat found entangled in a feather boa inside a subway tunnel.
Toast International Whiskey Day with five spirited odd news stories
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Toast International Whiskey Day with five spirited odd news stories
March 27 (UPI) -- Monday marks International Whiskey Day, affording a perfect opportunity for connoisseurs to reflect on times the spirit has graced the odd news headlines.
Bear plays with soccer ball, climbs on trampoline in New York yard
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear plays with soccer ball, climbs on trampoline in New York yard
March 27 (UPI) -- A New York woman who spotted a black bear playing in her yard captured video of the animal climbing onto her family's trampoline.
Michigan woman forgets to check lottery ticket, wins $327,985
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan woman forgets to check lottery ticket, wins $327,985
March 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said the one time she forgot to check her Fantasy 5 lottery ticket the morning after the drawing turned out to be the time she won a $327,985 jackpot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Relocated elk return to Utah golf course one week later
Relocated elk return to Utah golf course one week later
Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Bear plays with soccer ball, climbs on trampoline in New York yard
Bear plays with soccer ball, climbs on trampoline in New York yard
World's most premature triplets celebrate second birthday
World's most premature triplets celebrate second birthday
Toast International Whiskey Day with five spirited odd news stories
Toast International Whiskey Day with five spirited odd news stories
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement