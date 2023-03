Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 28 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in England teamed up for an unusual rescue when a person on the street approached officers and asked for help escaping from a set of handcuffs.

"An unusual job today," Heath Town and East Park Police tweeted. "We helped someone OUT of handcuffs."

Police said the West Midlands Fire Service helped officers free the person from the handcuffs.

It was unclear how the person came to be bound in the cuffs, but the department tweeted the cause was "not a police issue."